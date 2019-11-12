1989 Mitsubishi Starion with a Turbo 408 ci Chevy V8

Joseph Miranda enjoys building vehicles with a lot of torque. His stable of vehicles features four with swapped V8s. Today we examine one of those projects, a 1989 Mitsubishi Starion with a turbocharged and nitrous V8.

At the heart of this Starion is a turbocharged 408 ci Chevy small-block V8 set back in the engine bay thanks to custom firewall. The V8 uses an Eagle forged crank and rods, JE forged flat-top pistons, Clevite race bearings, very aggressive Isky camshaft, and Comp Cams pushrods. A Holley Sniper EFI system keeps the engine fed from a 1200 hp capable AEM fuel pump. On top of the decked block sits Brodix aluminum heads with Crane hydraulic lifters and roller rockers and an Edelbrock Victor Jr. high-rise intake with a Banks twin-turbo intake plenum.

The engine is fed compressed air from a large BorgWarner S400 turbocharger with a dual Tial external wastegate set at 7 psi. Joseph also installed a 75 wet shot nitrous system. Behind the V8 sits a built TH350 three-speed automatic transmission with a high-stall torque converter and large transmission cooler. Power is sent through a custom driveshaft to a 6-bolt rear end from a 1988-1989 Starion.

The Starion rides on Nissan 240SX D2 coilovers and spindles, custom spring rates and camber plates, Mk1 sway bars, and full MKS Motorsports poly bushing kit. A set of Miro 18×12 wheels cover Mitsubishi Evo 10 Brembo brakes with drilled/slotted rotors powered by a 2G GSX brake booster with a 3G Eclipse GT master cylinder.

Inside the Starion you’ll find reconditioned leather seats, a Grand Racing wheel, and B&M sequential shifter. The dash holds an Intellitronix digital cluster flanked by a set of Glowshift gauges and Holley Sniper touchscreen. Below that is an Android OS touchscreen for audio control or tuning software.

The exterior features a Rocket Bunny V2 240SX S13 widebody kit modified to fit on the Starion. Joseph made a custom splitter for the front and installed a Rocket Bunny Dodge Challenger spoiler and S2000 carbon fiber rear diffuser on the back. He plans to wrap the body in red vinyl.