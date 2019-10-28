1969 Mercedes 230 with a L76 V8

This 1969 Mercedes 230 (W114) is for sale in Honolulu, Hawaii with a current bid of $20,000. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L L76 V8 from a 2008 Pontiac G8 mated to a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission. The engine features an upgraded camshaft, Morel lifters, Comp Cams 5/16-inch pushrods, LS7 rockers with trunnion upgrade, Melling oil pump, Dirty Dingo front drive assembly, displacement-on-demand delete. The V8 runs on a custom wiring harness by 150tunes. The sedan rides on a Flaming River rack and pinion steering with factory disc brakes and Lorinser 16-inch wheels. The interior features a custom console, Vintage AC system, back-up camera, Speedhut gauges, and Dynamat sound dampening. The owner is offering free shipping to either Seattle, Oakland, or Long Beach ports.

Source: Bring a Trailer