1969 Torino Talladega with a Twin-Turbo Coyote V8

This 1969 Ford Torino Talladega called “Talladega TT” was built for Tom Bailey at Bailey Racing by Matt Gurjack at Sled Alley Hot Rods in Clinton Township, Michigan. The channeled body rides on a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK chassis with Afco Racing coilovers, Brembo brakes, and Forgeline GZ3 wheels (18×9,19×12). Under the hood sits a twin-turbo Coyote V8 making 1,000+ horsepower thanks to two Bullseye 66 mm turbochargers and a Holley EFI system. The V8 is mated to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission which sends power to a Strange rear end with 3.70 gears. You can view more photos and details on the car in Hot Rod’s article.

Source: Roadster Shop FB page, Forgeline, Hot Rod, and ScottieDTV