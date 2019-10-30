1968 Dodge D200 with a 5.9 L Cummins Diesel Inline-Six

Dodge will debut their 1968 Dodge D200 truck called “Mopar Lowliner” at SEMA 2019. The truck is powered by a 5.9 L Cummins 24v inline-six from a mid-2000’s Ram truck mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged diesel engine produces 325 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque. The truck rides on a boxed factory frame with a custom air suspension and custom 22-inch wheels (22×9.5,22×11). The team lengthened wheelbase by moving the front axle three inches forward. The body features a raised bed, power-tilt front end, wider rear wheel wells, and coated in Delmonico Red and Dairy Cream color paint.

Source: FCA US Media and Hemmings