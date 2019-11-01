For Sale: 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme with a 455 ci LS7 V8

This 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SX is RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina for $119,900. The car rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with tubular control arms and QA1 adjustable coilovers. In the engine bay sits a 455 ci LS7 V8 making 601 horsepower and 580 lb-ft of torque. The engine features a custom-ground Lunati crankshaft, Wiseco pistons, titanium rods, COMP hydraulic roller camshaft, CNC ported heads, titanium valves, and LSX throttle body. The V8 is mated to a D&D Performance T56 six-speed manual transmission which sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Winters 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears, Truetrac LSD, and 31-spline axles.

Source: RK Motors