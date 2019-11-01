1969 Nissan Gloria with a Supercharged VK56 V8

The Lab has spent the last few months working on a new project. A customer tasked them with swapping the drivetrain in their 1969 Nissan Gloria Super Deluxe for something a little more powerful. The car arrived with a L-series inline-six, five-speed manual transmission, and open-diff. It will be replaced with a supercharged 5.6 L VK56DE V8 capable of 500-600 hp, 350Z six-speed manual transmission, and Ford 9-inch rear end. Enjoy watching the build series below and view more photos in the FB build album.

Source: The Lab and The Lab Limited FB page