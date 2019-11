This 1973 Ford Capri was built by owner James Meredith in Texas. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 running on a 50-shot of nitrous and E85 fuel with a Holley EFI system. The drivetrain uses a C4 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. James best time is a 9.45 sec running motor only. Listen as he explains how the project was born below or view more photos on the project’s FB page.

Source: Coyote Capri FB page and Holley Performance