1962 Chevy C10 with an Electric Motor

Chevrolet recently unveiled their E-10 Concept truck at SEMA 2019. The 1962 C-10 truck is propelled by Chevy’s electric Connect & Cruise crate package. This starts with a double-stack eCrate electric motor connected to 4L75E four-speed automatic transmission. In the bed sits two Bolt EV 400-volt battery packs with each good for 60 kWh. Chevy estimates the combination is good for 450 horsepower to the wheels, 0-60 mph in five seconds, and high-13s in the quarter-mile.

Source: Chevy Media via BangShift

