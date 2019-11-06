Toyota AE86 with a Type R Turbo K20C1 Inline-Four

Dai Yoshihara recently unveiled his Toyota AE86 project at SEMA 2019. Chris Eimer at Eimer Engineering in Anaheim, California built the car and replaced the factory 4A-GE inline-four with a turbocharged K20C1 inline-four from a Civic Type R FK8. The motor is expected to make 350-400 horsepower on a Link G4+ Force ECU. Behind the engine sits a custom adapter plate, S2000 manual transmission with a McLeod Racing clutch, and Toyota MA46/MA47 7.5-inch rear end. The car rides on a Techno Toy Tuning custom 4-link rear, custom Panhard bar, KW Suspension 3-way adjustable coilovers, and StopTech brakes. You can view more photos and details of the project in Front Street’s article.

Source: Dai Yoshihara FB page and Front Street