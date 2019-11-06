Mercedes W124 with a 1000 hp Turbo M104 Inline-Six

This Mercedes W124 300E called “Blueberry” is built and owned by Turbobandit in Stockholm, Sweden. The sedan originally came with a 3.0 L M103 12v inline-six but was replaced with a 3.0 L M104.980 24v inline-six. That was later replaced with a turbocharged M104.992 inline-six now making 1000+ horsepower on 8.7:1 compression and MegaSquirt MS3X ECU. The engine features stock crank, Turbobandit 143 mm H-beam rods, stock pistons, stock bearings, Enem camshafts, double valve springs, Audi R8 coilpacks, and 2200 cc injectors. The turbocharger system consists of a TB90 90 mm turbocharger, 60 mm wastegate, 50 mm blowoff valve, Turbobandit intake, 90 mm throttle body, and stainless exhaust manifold. The motor is mated to a modified 722.634 five-speed automatic transmission with custom 5000 rpm converter, W124 210 mm LSD rear end, and Sportline 300E 32 mm axles. The sedan rides on Yellow Racing coilovers, OZ Future wheels (17×9,17×12), CL600 front brakes, and 300TE rear brakes.

Source: Turbobandit FB page via Piotr