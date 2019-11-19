Renault Dauphine with a 2.8 L VR6

Justin Cashmore found a 1960 Renault Dauphine that had been sitting for 40 years in the desert without an engine. Where others saw trash Justin saw an opportunity to build something unique. He started by fabricating a custom chassis with a pushrod suspension and R1 adjustable coilovers. Wilwood four-piston calipers with drilled/slotted rotors sit on Mk4 GTI spindles in front and MK4 Golf spindles in back. When it came to a powertrain Justin went with a 2.8 L VR6 (BDF) and 02M six-speed manual transmission sourced from a 2005 Volkswagen GTI. The transmission now features a South Bend Stage 2 clutch. Inside the cabin you’ll find Justin converted the car to right-hand drive and added a 12-point roll cage, custom aluminum dash, and Golf Mk4 seats. The car recently won the San Diego stop on the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

Source: @oxtaco and FCP Euro