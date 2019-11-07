AWD Dodge Charger with a 1525 hp Twin-Turbo Demon V8

Speedkore Performance recently debuted a very unique Charger at SEMA 2019. The company started with a 2019 Charger Pursuit (Police-spec) which received a custom carbon fiber body made from a 3D scan of a Charger Hellcat Widebody. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo 6.2 L SRT Demon V8 making 1,525 horsepower on 26 psi of boost from two Precision 6466 turbochargers. Power is sent to all four Mickey Thompson ET street tires through a Hell Raiser Performance Nag1 T1400 five-speed automatic transmission with a FTI torque converter, Traction Products custom billet transfer case, and Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshafts.

Source: Speedkore FB page and Car and Driver