1984 Dodge Rampage with a Mid-Engine 392 ci Hemi V8

This 1984 Dodge Rampage called “Outrage” was built by Arrington Performance in Brighton, Michigan. The 2902 lb vehicle rides on a modified Factory Five Racing GTM chassis with a 40/60 weight bias and QA1 coilovers, Baer XTR six-piston brakes, and Forgeline EX1 wheels (18×10,18×11). In the bed sits a 392 ci Hemi V8 making 650 horsepower mated to a Mendeola five-speed transaxle with a Centerforce DYAD clutch. Hopefully the project will compete at the Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational after receiving a golden ticket entry at SEMA 2019.

Source: @arrington_performance and Forgeline