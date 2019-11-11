For Sale: 1992 Volvo 960 with a Supercharged and Quad-Turbo Chevy 632 ci V8

This 1992 Volvo 960 is for sale in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania with a current bid of $6,200 and reserve not met. Sticking out of the hood is a twin-charged 632 ci big-block Chevy V8. The engine features a Dart block (4.60 bore, 4.750 stroke), four turbochargers, TBS supercharger, and Megasquirt ECU. The owner claims in YT comments the engine makes 3000 horsepower and 3144 lb-ft of torque on VP 116 octane fuel. The drivetrain uses a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission and Posi LSD rear end with 3.73 gears.

Source: eBay and Timothy Burian via BangShift