For Sale: 1971 Opel GT with a Ford 2.3 L Inline-Four

This 1971 Opel GT built for LeMons racing is for sale in Racine, Wisconsin for $3,995. In the engine bay sits a naturally aspirated 2.3 L inline-four from a Ford Ranger with upgraded rockers and modified camshaft. The drivetrain uses a T5 five-speed manual transmission with a new clutch and Alfa Romeo rear axle with limited-slip differential. The front brakes are BMW vented disc brakes. The seller claims the differential shaft seal and transmission rear seal drip oil. The sale includes a lot of spare parts which includes spare hubs, rotors, calipers, uprights, starter, engine, wheels, and tires.

Source: BTDT Racing FB page and Racing Junk via OppositeLock