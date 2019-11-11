Bullet Race Engineering’s New Billet RB30 Block

Andre Simon from High Performance Academy interviewed Darren Palumbo from Bullet Race Engineering (BRE) about their new RB-series block. The company made several improvements to allow for a stronger Callies Ultra Billet crankshaft. The company designed the block to use 2JZ main bearings and Honda rod bearings. They also increased wall thickness, keyway size, and larger flywheel flange with eight bolts (Chevy small-block style). BRE says the biggest limitation now is the factory RB-series heads which they are working on.

Source: High Performance Academy