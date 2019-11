Takis Paraskevopoulos owns one of the fastest Audi S3 in Greece. He built the car to drag race at his company 0-400 Tune 2 Race. The vehicle is powered by a 3.0 L R30 VR6 which produces 1200+ horsepower. Power is sent to all four slicks through a Nissan Skyline R32 AWD drivetrain featuring Quaife differentials and carbon fiber driveshafts. Takis’ best quarter-mile is 7.544 sec at 287.31 km/h (178.52 mph).

Source: 0-400 Tune 2 Race FB page and Alkinoos Kaloudis