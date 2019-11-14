BMW E30 Wagon with a Turbo M50

This 1990 BMW E30 wagon was built by Harri Lillevars from Harri’s Weldworks & Motorsport in Estonia. Under the fiberglass front sits a turbocharged 2.8 L M60 inline-six producing 850 horsepower on 2.3 bar (33.3 psi) of boost. The engine features a Turbobandit TB80 turbocharger, forged internals, block girdle, MaxxECU, and 12 injectors for ethanol fuel. Power is sent to the rear slicks through a BMW 3.0d transmission, custom driveshaft, and BMW 3.0d rear end. The car rides on custom control arms, BMW 316i brakes, BC Racing coilovers (front), and Strange Engineering coilovers (rear). The team’s best quarter-mile is a 9.676 sec at 244.9 km/h (152.1 mph).

Press “CC” button to view subtitles. Jump to 15:00 for car running and burnouts.

Source: Harri’s Weldworks & Motorsport FB page, Turbobandit FB page, m6nge, and BalticMotorSport