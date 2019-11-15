2001 Porsche 996 with a 1202 whp Turbo VR6

Jay Lawlor enjoys working on turbocharged Porsche and VR6 engines at his company Speed Density Motorsports (SDM) in Lewisburg, Tennessee. Eventually he decided to combine both with his 2001 Porsche 996 project.

The sports car is powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L VR6 mated to a 996 Turbo manual transmission with a custom flywheel and Tilton triple-plate clutch. Jay built the VR6 using a 3.2 L block from a 2004 Touareg, 3.2 L R32 crankshaft, JE forged pistons, Pauter X-beam rods, and stock port 3.2 L head.

A Precision 8385 ball bearing turbocharger on a SDM custom turbo manifold sends charged air into the engine through a SDM billet intake manifold. Three Walbro 480 lph fuel pumps keep the VR6 fed plenty of E85 fuel from 12 Injector Dynamic 1700 cc injectors. The engine made 1,202 horsepower to the wheels on a Syvecs standalone ECU.

Over the summer Jay was able to reach 179 mph in the half-mile at a Shift S3ctor event in Colorado. At the time the engine was 3.0 L (2.8 L crank) and making 900 horsepower to the wheels on 30 psi of boost.

Future plans call for swapping the factory head to a CNC-ported head and the manual transmission to a PDK dual-clutch transmission from a 2012 Porsche 991 Turbo. Jay hopes to push the engine’s output to 2,000 horsepower thanks to methanol and a larger turbocharger.