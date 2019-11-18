For Sale: 1975 Dodge Dart Sport with a 5.7 L Hemi V8

This 1975 Dodge Dart Sport called “Project Yankee” is for sale in Webster, New York for $24,500. The car’s build was documented on Speedhunters before making its debut at SEMA 2016. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L Gen 3 Hemi V8 crate motor making 383 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. The V8 is mated to an A833OD four-speed manual transmission (rebuilt Spring 2019) with a hydraulic clutch conversion, McLeod flywheel and clutch. Power is sent to each wheel through a 8.75-inch rear end with a Yukon LSD with 3.73 gears. The car rides on a Hotchkis TVS full suspension with tubular control arms, adjustable strut rods and steering rods, Tubular sway bars, Fox performance shocks, and quick-ratio manual steering box. A set of Rays Volk Racing TE37V wheels (17×9,17×10) with Toyo R888 tires cover Baer disc brakes. The interior holds Cobra Classic RSR bucket seats, Takata racing harnesses, Racepak IQ3S digital cluster with GPS speedometer, and Momo Prototipo steering wheel with quick-release. The custom roll bar and aluminum door panels were fabricated by Caliber Customs. The car does not have heat or air conditioning and the vinyl wrap is three years old.

Source: Mopars Unlimited FB group