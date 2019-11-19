Nissan 180SX with a Turbo VQ35 V6

Ran Maclurkin from Built By Wizards Raced By Madmen raced his Nissan 180SX with a SR20 for several years. Recently he decided to rebuild the car with friend Nathan Butler to compete in time attack and hill climb events. The rebuild plan starts with swapping in a 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 and six-speed transmission from a Nissan 350Z using a Hexa Garage swap kit. The team hopes to make 400 kW (536 hp) at the wheels on E85 fuel thanks to a single Garrett turbocharger and Haltech ECU. You can view more photos of the project in the FB build album or watch the build videos below.

Source: Built by Wizards Raced by Madmen FB page via Raceworks FB page