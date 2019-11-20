ListerBell Lancia Stratos with a Ferrari V8

This Lancia Stratos replica was built by LB Specialist Cars previous known as ListerBell Automotive. In the back of the car sits a 3.0 L Tipo F106B V8 and five-speed manual transmission pulled from a 1981 Ferrari Mondial 8. The V8 features high compression pistons, stainless valves, ported heads, upgraded camshafts, Jenvey throttle bodies, custom stainless steel exhaust, and SCS Delta ECU. The car rides on Nitron coilovers, custom 300×25 mm disc brakes, and Roin Technology 15-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero Corsa Classic tires. The chassis is covered in a Group 4 square arch bodywork with a heated front windshield, roof scoop, and front spoiler. View more photos of the project in the FB build album.

Source: LB Specialist Cars FB page