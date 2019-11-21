BMW E30 with a Twin-Turbo V10

Odd Gunnar Kjøniksen has spent five years transforming his BMW E30 in his garage in Trøgstad, Norway. The car was built from the ground up in order to make the ultimate drift monster.

The project starts with a 1988 BMW E30 318i stripped down to a bare shell. Odd Gunnar reinforced the chassis with an intricate roll cage and tubular front and rear frame. The firewall and transmission tunnel were enlarged to make room for the large powertrain.

In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo S85B50 V10 built by Vidar Strand at VS Motor. The engine is built with upgraded pistons, rods, camshafts, valves and runs on a MoTeC M150 ECU. Odd Gunnar built a custom intake manifolds and intercooler to support the twin Precision 6062 Gen2 turbochargers.

The V10 is kept lubricated thanks to a dry sump system using a custom billet pan and four-stage oil pump. The engine made 1276 horsepower and 1375 Nm (1014 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost on Sunoco E85R fuel.

Behind the V10 sits a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission which sends power to a BMW E34 M5 differential.

The car rides on a GS Performance adjustable coilovers with an electric steering rack and E34 M5 rear subframe. Helping control the extreme power is a set of D2 brakes featuring 372 mm rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 372 mm rotors with four-piston calipers in back.

Inside the cabin you’ll find a QSP steering wheel with a MoTeC digital display in front of Sparco Pro-ADV racing seats with six-point harnesses. The custom dash and door panels are made from carbon fiber.

Source: @kjoniksen83 and Gatebil