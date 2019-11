Danny Key races a very fast custom Wheel Horse garden tractor built at his company Key Services in the UK. The wild vehicle starts with a custom tubular chassis with disc brakes, aluminum race seat, and wheelie bars. Power is generated by a 90’s Honda CBR1000 inline-four running on VP race fuel with 2-into-1 straight exhaust. Danny’s best run in the video below is 11.92 sec at 108 mph but his personal best is low-11s at 114 mph.

Source: Key Services FB page and VeeDubRacing