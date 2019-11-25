Porsche 930 with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

This 1979 Porsche 930 was converted by Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona to a 1974 911 RSR IROC inspired street racer. In the engine bay they installed a 3.6 L flat-six from a 1997 993 Carrera. The company bumped the displacement to 3.8 liters with hydraulic sport camshafts, high-velocity merge collectors, and 1973 RSR muffler. Power is sent to the wheels through a 1986 915 Euro manual transaxle with a limited-slip diff, 225 mm billet steel flywheel, and Centerforce clutch. Other upgrades include a RSR-style suspension, roll bar, and custom interior.

Source: Patrick Motorsports