Craig Taylor from DynoTorque is starting a new personal project. The goal is to replaced the factory 4.3 L V8 and transaxle in an Aston Martin V8 Vantage with a supercharged LT4 V8 and Corvette transaxle. The car will also receive a triple-plate clutch, upgraded suspension, bigger brakes, and wheels. In part one Craig covers the basic plans for the project.

Source: Driftworks