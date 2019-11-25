For Sale: Custom Peterbilt Semi with Two Multi-Supercharged Detroit Diesel V12 Engines

This custom 1979 Peterbilt 359 semi truck called “Thor 24” will be auctioned by Worldwide Auctioneers in Saudi Arabia. The truck was built by Mike Harrah over the course of seven years at $7 Million. The 32,000 lb truck rides on a chassis stretched to 44 feet. It’s powered by two 852 ci Detroit Diesel V12 engines with 12 8:71 superchargers and a Hawker jet-engine auxiliary power unit (APU). The engines produced 3,974 horsepower which help the truck reach a top speed of 130 mph. The truck also includes a manual transmission, custom independent front suspension, and power disc brakes.

Source: Worldwide Auctioneers and Thor2471