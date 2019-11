This Volkswagen Beetle 1302 was built by owner J├╝rgen in Germany. The car is powered by a twin-turbo 3.6 L Audi PL V8 mated to an upgraded 5H19 five-speed automatic transmission sitting on a custom chassis. The engine produces 440 horspeower at 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) for the street or 700 horsepower at 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) for racing. The car rides on a Porsche 944 front suspension with Spax shocks and Jamex springs in back.

Source: Sourkrauts via Automotive Obsession FB page