For Sale: 1989 Geo Tracker with a 600 hp Supercharged Chevy V8

This 1989 Geo Tracker is for sale in Ferndale, Washington for $18,500. The current owner claims it was built to drag race but never saw a race. The mini SUV sits on an Art Morrison chassis with independent front suspension and four-wheel disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 355 ci Chevy V8 making 600 horsepower thanks to a Dart block, forged pistons, and B&M 162 ci supercharger. The drivetrain uses a built 700R4 automatic transmission with a 2500 stall converter and Ford 9-inch rear end. Inside the Tracker you will find Recaro racing seats, five-point racing harnesses, roll cage, Autometer gauges, new carpet, and fuel cell in back.

Source: Craigslist via Jalopnik