1967 Ford Custom 500 with a Coyote V8

This 1967 Ford Custom 500 was built by Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois. The company started by replacing the factory inline-six with a 5.0 L Coyote V8 using Ford Performance control pack/ECU and custom engine mounts. The engine features a custom 4-inch stainless air intake tube, Vintage Air Coyote serpentine drive system, custom stainless headers and exhaust. A T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Quicktime bellhousing sends power through a custom steel driveshaft to a Ford 9-inch rear end with TrueTrac LSD and 4.10 gears. The coupe rides on PMT front and rear sway bars, PMT rear control arms and ajustable panhard bar, and KYB shocks. A set of Wheel Smith wheels (15×7,15×9) cover Wilwood 12-inch rotors with 4-piston calipers in front and 11-inch rotors with 4-piston calipers in rear.

Source: Schwartz Performance (project page)