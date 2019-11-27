1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1989 Jeep Grand Wagoneer was built by Black Mountain Jeep in Wylie, Texas. The company replaced the factory 360 ci (5.9 L) AMC V8 with a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor making 707 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. They installed the engine using custom mounts, rear sump oil pan, and Grand Cherokee Trackhawk exhaust manifolds. Behind the V8 sits a Chrysler 727 three-speed automatic transmission rebuilt with a Jeep main shaft. This allowed the luxury SUV to retain the Jeep transfer case and four-wheel drive.

Source: Worldwide Auctioneers and Dennis Collins via DriveTribe