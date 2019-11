It’s been a year since we first shared the Opel GT “ER8” race car being built by Elmer Racing in Kirkkonummi, Finland to compete in World Time Attack Challenge. In that time Elmer Racing’s Oskar Elmgren released several videos discussing race design and parts in their ER8 project. The newest update covers the project’s amazing Thor engine, a turbocharged billet 4.0 L inline-four capable of 1,500 horsepower.

Source: Elmer Racing and Elmer Racing FB page