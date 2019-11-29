For Sale: Porsche 993 Race Car with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

This Porsche 993 race car is for sale at Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The project started with a 1995 Porsche 993 Cabriolet which suffered an interior fire. The company stripped it down to the shell, installed a 993 GT2 fiberglass body kit, and coated it in Porsche 1993-94 Maritime Blue paint. Power is generated by Patrick Motorsports’ 3.8 L RSR engine packages on a MoTeC M600 ECU. The flat-six features a 964 crank and case, Mahle 102 mm 12.5 compression piston and cylinder set, 993 VarioRam heads, upgraded valve springs, titanium retainers, and GT EVO camshafts. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 993 Turbo G64/51 six-speed transaxle converted to two-wheel drive. The car rides on a JRZ shocks, Eibach springs, adjustable GT2 sway bars, and billet drop links.

Source: Patrick Motorsport