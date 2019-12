Retropower released an update on their 1966 Jaguar Mark 2 project inspired by Jaguar’s Project Utah. The car will be powered by a naturally-aspirated 2JZ-GE inline-six with individual throttle bodies mated to a BMW E46 M3 manual transmission. In this update the team shows off the engine/transmission placement and custom metal fabrication on the firewall, transmission tunnel, trunk lid, and rear.

Source: Project Utah FB page and Retropower Cars