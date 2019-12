Daniel Esposito competes in slalom racing with his Fiat Cinquecento. The 600 kg race car is powered by a 998 cc inline-four from a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R motorcycle. The engine’s 190 horsepower is sent to the rear wheels through a sequential transmission. Watch as the little car compete in the Proto P2 class at Castelletto di Branduzzo circuit.

Below are a few videos from Daniel’s YouTube channel in 2017.

Source: Italiansupercarvideo