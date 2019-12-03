2013 Toyota GT86 with a supercharged 1UZ V8

Jordan Wade purchased his 2013 Toyota GT86 from a dealer in 2014. He installed a supercharger and the 2.0 L 4U-GSE flat-four made a healthy 280 horsepower. Unfortunately the motor blew on the dyno after the addition of a HKS stroker kit. He decided to use the opportunity to rebuild the weekend track warrior with a new heart.

Jordan started by replacing the factory motor with a supercharged 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. He dropped the car off at Carson Performance to have the V8 sorted and working properly on a MoTeC M150 ECU.

A methanol injection system and interchiller helps significantly reduce the inlet air temperature. Jordan estimates the motor is making 450+ horsepower on 1.0 bar (14.5 psi) of boost from the M122 supercharger. A custom titanium exhaust showcases the DOHC V8’s sound.

Rogue Motorsport is building Jordan a new 1UZ V8 featuring stock internals, ported/polished heads, and ARP studs. It will still feature the Eaton M122 supercharger sourced from a Mustang GT500.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a BMW six-speed manual transmission, custom driveshaft, and KAAZ 1.5 way limited-slip differential with 3.60 gears.

The coupe rides on upgraded adjustable coilovers with 5×114.3 hubs and stops thanks to AP Racing six-piston calipers with 362 mm rotors. The interior still retains all the creature comforts like cruise control, HVAC, push-button start, and factory gauges.

Source: Jordan Wade and Carson Performance FB page