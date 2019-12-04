1977 Fiat X1/9 with a Honda K20

This 1977 Fiat X1/9 was built by Midwest-Bayless Italian Auto in Columbus, Ohio. The factory 1290 cc inline-four was replaced with a 2.0 L K20A2 inline-four running on a Hondata K-Pro ECU. The Honda motor is mated to a Acura RSX Type S X2M5 six-speed manual transmission with a Clutchmaster clutch and custom axles. The engine and transmission are sitting on a custom subframe fabricated by Midwest-Bayless Italian Auto. The sports car rides on Koni adjustable coilovers, custom front sway bar, Wilwood 10-inch front brakes, and Rota Shakotan 15×7 wheels.

Source: Midwest-Bayless Italian Auto