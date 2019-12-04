Toyota Starlet with a turbo F20 inline-four

Angel Ortiz built his Toyota Starlet KP61 to compete in Time Attack racing at his company Horsepower Techs in Clinton Township, Michigan. He purchased the car with a supercharged 4A-GZE inline-four from a Japanese drifting school. Angel replaced that motor with a turbocharged F20C inline-four capable of 650 horsepower on One Ethanol R race fuel. The engine currently features stock internals, Garrett 3582 turbocharger, AEM Series 2 ECU, Radium fuel system, and ID2000 injectors. However Angel plans to rebuild the engine with forged internals and install a traction control system before racing.

Source: Horsepower Techs FB page and High Performance Academy