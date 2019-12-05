1997 Acura SLX with a Turbo K20 and SH-AWD drivetrain

Acura will debut a 1997 Acura SLX (Isuzu Trooper) called the “Super Handling SLX” on December 7th at RADwood. The SUV was built by Pikes Peak racing drivers and engineers James Robinson, Paul Hubers and Jordan Guitar. The team replaced the factory 3.2 L 6VD1 DOHC V6, four-speed automatic transmission, and 4×4 drivetrain with a third generation Acura RDX powertrain. This means the SLX now features a turbocharged 2.0 L K20C4 inline-four, 10-speed automatic transmission, and torque-vectoring SH-AWD drivetrain. They increased the engine’s output to 350 horsepower at 6500 rpm and 340 lb-ft of torque at 1600-4500 rpm. The SLX still rides on the factory boxed ladder frame albeit with new front/rear subframes, MacPherson Strut front suspension, and 5-link rear suspension. A set of Fifteen52 Tarmac 17-inch wheels cover ventilated 12.4-inch brakes in front and ventilated 12.2-inch brakes in back.

Source: Acura Media via Road&Track