Honda S2000 with a SRT-10 V10

Kristine Sandvik drifts in a 2001 Honda S2000 built by Trønder Bataljonen Racing in Heimdal, Norway. The roadster is powered by a 8.3 L V10 from a 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10. The stock engine produces 506 horsepower and 735 Nm (542 lb-ft) of torque. The engine is fed 98 octane fuel from two Bosch 044 pumps and a custom cell in the trunk. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a T56 six-speed manual transmission and welded differential. It rides on a D2 adjustable coilovers, upgraded brakes, and custom angle kit.

Source: TrønderBataljonen Racing (project page) and Trønder Bataljonen Racing FB page