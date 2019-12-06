2015 Lamborghini Huracan with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

Chris Steinbacher from B is for Build and his friends spent five months building his “Burntacan” project. The build starts with a salvaged 2015 Lamborghini Huracan purchased without an engine or transmission. The team rebuilt the Huracan with a twin-turbo 7.0 L LSx V8 built by Texas Speed boosted by two Garrett GTX3582R Gen2 turbochargers. Their goal is to make 1500 horsepower to the wheels. The V8 is mated to a Graziano six-speed manual transaxle from an Audi R8 with custom Driveshaft Shop axles. Chris turned to Khyzyl Saleem for help on the widebody design which used panels from a Huracan Super Trofeo. Enjoy Chris Greer’s documentary of the team’s hectic push before the SEMA 2019 debut or watch the build series here.

Source: B is for Build, B is for Build FB page, and Garrett Performance via Joe