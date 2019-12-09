2010 Lexus IS F with a 1969 Corolla Body

Ryan Millen spent 12 months bringing Javier Quirós custom Toyota Corolla to life. The project starts with a 1969 Toyota Corolla body lengthened three inches and widened 11 inches. Ryan balanced the exterior appearance with custom fenders, front, hood, and trunk lid. He installed the modified body over a 2010 Lexus IS F powertrain and chassis. The car now features a 5.0 L 2UR-GSE V8 making 416 hp and 371 lb-ft of torque, mated to a AA80E eight-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip differential. It rides on Tein adjustable coilovers with a double wishbone front supsension and mutli-link rear suspension. Ryan tells Motor Trend the project cost around $250,000 to build.

Source: Ryan Miller, @ryan_millen_, and Motor Trend