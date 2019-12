Over the summer Boost Brothers Garage began replacing the factory engine in their 1986 Porsche 944 with a Volkswagen 07K inline-five. They accomplished their goal thanks to a Nine X Engineering swap kit and a lot of hard work. Once on the dyno the engine made 191 horsepower and 157 lb-ft of torque. The team recently released a 10-minute recap of the project’s progress so far you can view below. Or you can watch the full swap playlist here.

Source: Boost Brothers Garage