Mazda RX-2 with a Turbo 20B

Dom Perri built his Mazda RX-2 called “GODRX2” for the street and drag strip. He recently tasked Pac Performance in Revesby, New South Wales, Australia to build a 2.0 L 20B three-rotor with a Garrett GTX55 turbocharger and Haltech PS2000 ECU. The motor mates to a T400 two-speed automatic transmission which sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with Mark Williams 35-spline axles. The combination was good enough for the 3,395 lb car to complete a quarter-mile in 8.68 sec at 155 mph with 20-inch wheels and 335/25R20 tires.

Source: GODRX2 FB page, Pac Performance FB page, and Fast Performance Videos