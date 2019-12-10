1970 Nova with a Twin-Supercharged 572 ci Chevy V8

Robert Zahabi built this 1970 Chevy Nova at his company Rides By Kam in Varsity Lakes, Queensland, Australia. The Nova’s heart is a twin-supercharged 572 ci big-block Chevy V8 built by Jake’s Performance making 1,500 horsepower. The motor features a Weiand manifold, MSD Power Grid ignition system, Holley Dominator EFI, and two ProCharger F2 superchargers. Behind the engine sits a TH400 transmission with a full manual valvebody and 9-inch rear end with Currie TrueTrac differential and 35-spline axles. The car rides on a triangulated four-link rear suspension with Ridetech Shockwave airbags and stops thanks to Brembo six-piston calipers with 400 mm rotors in front and Brembo four-piston calipers with 380 mm rotors in back. You can view more details and photos of the car on the project page.

Source: Rides By Kam (project page) and Motive Video