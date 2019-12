Craig Taylor from DynoTorque is back with updates on his Aston Martin V8 Vantage project. Craig is wanting to replace the factory 4.3 L V8 and transaxle with a supercharged LT4 V8 and Corvette transaxle. In part two Craig discusses some of the issues discovered after removing the factory engine and drivetrain. Later we see the engine and torque tube installed.

Source: Driftworks