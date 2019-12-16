1987 Buick Regal with a Twin-Turbo Mercedes V12

This 1987 Buick Regal T-Type was built by owner V12Buickguy with a 5.5 L M275 V12 from a 2005 Mercedes SL600. They upgraded the V12 with FIC 1200 cc injectors, LSx coil packs, Megasquirt MS3Pro ECU, and two Precision PTE 6266 turbochargers. The engine made 640 whp on 14 psi of boost and pump fuel but now is running 24 psi of boost and E85 fuel. Behind the V12 sits a Mercedes 722.6 five-speed automatic transmission with a PCS TCM-2800 transmission controller and Sound German Automotive high-pressure valvebody. A custom Driveshaft Shop driveshaft sends power to a GM 10-bolt rear end with a locking differential and 31-spline axles. The Regal rides on QA1 double-adjustable coilovers in front, TRZ Motorsports custom valved AFCO double-adjustable rear shocks, Mercedes E55 8-piston calipers with Corvette C6 Z06 rotors, and a set of Weld RTS S71 wheels (18×8.5, 15×10).

Source: V12Buickguy via Richard