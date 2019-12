This electric Porsche 935 was built by Bisi Ezerioha from Bisimoto Engineering. The project starts with a 935 K3 from Kremer Racing in Cologne, Germany. Bisi installed a 475 kW (636 hp) 3-phase electric motor using components from EV West. Battery packs in front and rear provide a total of 32 kWh. The 2681 lb car rides on a set of Brixton Forged wheels in front of StopTech brakes. Listen as Bisi explains the unique project before taking it for a test drive.

Source: Bisimoto and Bisimoto FB page