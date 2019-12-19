For Sale: 2002 Honda S2000 with a LS2 V8

This 2002 Honda S2000 is for sale in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire with a current bid of $18,000. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L LS2 V8 mated to a T56 six-speed manual both from a 2006 Pontiac GTO. KG Performance Solutions in Swanzey, New Hampshire performed the engine swap. The engine features a FAST intake manifold, Brian Tooley Racing Stage 4 camshaft, and Flyin’ Miata headers. The S2000 rides on H&R lowering springs and TSW 18-inch wheels. The current seller replaced the factory badges with “LS2000” badges and repainted the body with black base and metallic red clear. The car does not have air conditioning or heat and Carfax shows a rear impact in 2007.

Source: Bring a Trailer