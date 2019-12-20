1947 Lincoln Zephyr with a 5.0 L Coyote V8

ICON4x4 spent two years building this 1947 Lincoln Zephyr at their company in Los Angeles, California. Completed in 2014, the car rides on an Art Morrison custom chassis with Strange Engineering coilovers and triangulated 4-link rear suspension. A set of Wheel Vintiques custom wheels cover Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and 4-piston brakes in back. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing 412 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a 4R75W four-speed automatic transmission and Strange 9-inch rear end. The cabin holds custom gauges, custom stainless steering column with column shifter, custom leather interior, Rolls Royce wool carpet, custom seat belts, and power windows. The vehicle is currently for sale listed at $310,000.

Source: Icon4x4